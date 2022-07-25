FTSE 100 edges higher despite German recession fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 edges higher despite German recession fears

By Press Association
July 25, 2022, 5:39 pm
The FTSE index closed at 7,306.30 on Monday, up by 0.41%, or 29.93 points (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 index rose slightly on Monday but bleak economic outlooks and rising rates continue to cause market jitters.

The FTSE index closed at 7,306.30 on Monday, up by 0.41%, or 29.93 points, kicking off a busy week of company results.

Markets remained resilient against economic worries with high energy prices and expected gas shortages meaning Germany is reportedly close to recession.

And traders will be preparing for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision where another hike in interest rates is anticipated.

Despite rate hike fears, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and Dow Jones was up by 0.3% by the time European markets closed.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “Recent risk-on moves appear to be on thin ice as markets gear up for another bout of earnings and a crucial Fed rate decision.

“As we have seen with the ECB and BoC (Bank of Canada), central banks are happy to push rates faster than most expect, with governors seeking to act swiftly before recessionary pressures kick in.

“In Europe, the latest German Ifo survey highlighted that the country is on the brink of an energy-driven recession.”

Worries over gas flow weighed on business confidence, which dragged the regular survey reading to a new two-year low.

The Dax index fell by 0.33% and the CAC 40 index was up 0.33%.

Meanwhile, the pound reached 1.1791 against the euro and 1.2037 against the dollar.

London’s banking sector had a strong start to a busy week for stock updates.

Barclays, which will update investors on Wednesday, gained 1.8%, while Natwest and Standard Chartered, which will both post figures on Friday, made even stronger rises.

In company news, online wine retailer Naked Wines dropped in value after its finance boss quit.

The group told shareholders on Monday morning that Shawn Tabak stepped down from his role as chief financial officer on Friday “by mutual agreement”.

It came weeks after the company’s shares plunged almost 40% after warning that sales could fall by up to 4% due to customers tightening their belts. It closed 3.8p lower at 161.2p on Monday.

Elsewhere, Vodafone reported rising first-quarter sales as price rises in the UK helped it offset a weaker German market.

The group said total revenues rose by 1.6% over the quarter, with service revenues up 2.5%.

Shares were flat at 129p following the session, as the update failed to stir significant reaction with traders.

Meanwhile, the price of oil benefited from weakness in the dollar but could see this swing again after Wednesday’s Fed decision.

Brent crude increased by 1.77% to 105.03 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers of the FTSE 100 were Standard Chartered, up 18.2p at 591p, Glencore, up 10.6p at 432.8p, Anglo American, up 63.5p at 2,729p, Airtel Africa, up 3.9p at 168.6p, and Natwest Group, up 5.1p at 230.2p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Endeavour Mining, down 73p at 1,546p, Ocado, down 32p at 759.6p, Haleon, down 11.5p at 305p, Fresnillo, down 21.4p at 648.6p, and Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 112p at 3,594p.

