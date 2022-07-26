Music streaming market is offering ‘good outcomes’ for consumers, watchdog says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Music

Music streaming market is offering 'good outcomes' for consumers, watchdog says

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 8:32 am
(PA)
(PA)

Streaming now dominates the music industry, but it is delivering a good range of choices for consumers, an initial analysis by the competition watchdog says.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said 80% of recorded music was now listened to via streaming services, with more than 138 billion streams in the UK last year.

A report into the sector was launched earlier this year in response to an inquiry by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee into the economics of streaming.

The report warned that “pitiful returns” from the current system are affecting the “entire creative ecosystem” and suggested some successful and critically acclaimed musicians are seeing “meagre returns” from their work.

But in an initial update on its work so far, the CMA said it had found that listeners had access to a wide range of music for a fixed monthly subscription fee and that these fees had fallen in real terms.

It said streaming had made it easier not only for listeners to access music, but also for artists to record and share it.

However, it noted that the music industry remained challenging for many creators, with a small number of high-profile artists enjoying most of the financial success while the majority do not make substantial earnings.

The CMA said it believed that currently, the market was delivering good outcomes for customers, but said it would be concerned if innovation in the sector was decreased or the balance of power changed and record labels and streaming services began to make sustained and substantial excess profits.

“Streaming has transformed music. Technology is opening the door to many new artists to find an audience and music lovers can access a vast array of music, old and new, for prices that have fallen in real terms,” CMA interim chief executive Sarah Cardell said.

“But for many artists it is just as tough as it has always been, and many feel that they are not getting a fair deal.

“Our initial analysis shows that the outcomes for artists are not driven by issues to do with competition, such as sustained excessive profits.

“We are now keen to hear views on our initial findings which will help guide our thinking and inform our final report.”

In light of its early findings, the watchdog said it was minded to not launch a full investigation into the sector, but would take feedback on this proposal until August 19.

The CMA’s full market study is also ongoing, with a report still to be published.

The regulator said it would share its analysis with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) and the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) to help inform their work around strengthening artists’ rights.

