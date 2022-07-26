Profits plunge by nearly a third at Mirror publisher as newsprint costs soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Profits plunge by nearly a third at Mirror publisher as newsprint costs soar

By Press Association
July 26, 2022, 11:16 am
The UK’s largest regional publisher has warned newsprint inflation and reduced demand for advertising is knocking the industry as it reported profits fell by almost a third (PA)

One of the UK’s biggest newspaper publishers has warned that newsprint inflation and reduced demand for advertising is knocking the industry as profits fell by almost a third.

Operating profits at Reach, which owns the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and a raft of regional titles, fell by 31.5% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period last year, down from £68.9 million to £47.5 million.

Revenue also dropped slightly, falling 1.6% from £302.3 million to £297.4 million and with print revenue down 3.9%.

Bosses said rising energy prices are fuelling all-time high newsprint costs and said the outlook for the second half of the year is just as bleak.

They also said that the fall in advertising revenue, by 9.9%, is partly driven by the war in Ukraine which exacerbated a slowdown in demand for brand advertisements.

Shares plummeted by more than 27% on Tuesday morning following the company’s results.

But Reach said it is continuing to invest in its digital services which is the future of the business, with digital revenue seeing a 5.2% increase in the first half of the year.

Reach’s chief executive, Jim Mullen, said: “While the macro-environment is naturally presenting challenges, we’re committed to investing in the data and digital capabilities that are shaping the future of our business.

“We have acted swiftly to address the headwinds facing the business and expect the further cost efficiencies and cover price increases to mitigate the impact of newsprint inflation and reduced advertiser demand which are affecting the whole sector.”

The publisher said the high cost of news printing is unprecedented, reaching around 65% higher on a like-for-like volume basis.

It comes as Reach came under threat of strike action earlier In July after staff and union members rejected a proposed 3% pay rise citing the soaring cost of living.

The National Union of Journalists notified Reach that it will ballot its members in the first time members across the whole company will vote on strike action.

