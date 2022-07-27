GSK spin-off Haleon reports price hikes in Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GSK spin-off Haleon reports price hikes in Europe

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 8:08 am
Haleon was spun out of GSK last week (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Haleon was spun out of GSK last week (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Some over-the-counter drugs became more expensive in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America than elsewhere over recent months, new data suggest.

Haleon, the consumer healthcare group behind Panadol, revealed that its prices had risen 5.5% in the markets, compared to just 2.1% in North America and 3.7% in Asia Pacific.

The figures came in Haleon’s first outing as an independent company. It had previously been the consumer healthcare arm of drugs giant GSK.

Last week, Haleon’s shares started trading independently on the London Stock Exchange, and the spin off was big enough for the company to still be included on the FTSE 100.

Revenue rose by 13.4% in the first six months of the financial year, Haleon said, reaching £5.2 billion.

“Haleon delivered strong growth in the first half continuing the positive momentum seen since the start of year,” said chief executive Brian McNamara.

“This reflects the strength of our portfolio, continued innovation and excellent commercial execution across our markets.”

He said that revenue had grown partly because of increased prices, but also overall sales.

A “strong cold and flu season” helped sales in the company’s respiratory unit, while its pain relief products and vitamins also performed well as a result.

Mr McNamara said: “With two strong quarters delivered and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect to deliver full year organic revenue growth ahead of our medium term guidance range.”

Separately, former parent company GSK reported a 19% rise in total sales, reaching £6.9 billion.

The business is hiking its sales forecast from between 5% and 7% this year to a new prediction of between 6% and 8%.

Adjusted operating profit is now expected to hit 13% to 15% – compared to a previous 12% to 14% prediction.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said: “This is GSK’s first set of results as a newly focused biopharma company, and we have delivered an excellent second quarter performance, with strong growth in specialty medicines, including HIV, and a record quarter for our shingles vaccine Shingrix.

“With this momentum in sales and operating profit growth, we have raised our full-year guidance and are confident in delivering the long-term growth outlooks we set out for shareholders last year.”

