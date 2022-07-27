Lucky Strike firm BAT reveals £957m hit from leaving Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lucky Strike firm BAT reveals £957m hit from leaving Russia

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 9:22 am
Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco has revealed a 25% fall in half-year earnings after taking a near-£1bn hit from its move to pull out of Russia (British American Tobacco/PA)

Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco (BAT) has revealed a 25% fall in half-year earnings after taking a near-£1 billion hit from its move to pull out of Russia.

The group reported a £957 million impairment charge related to the transfer of its Russian business.

It saw profit from operations drop by a quarter to £3.7 billion in the six months to June 30, largely as a result of the charge.

BAT, which also makes Dunhill and Vuse vape pods, said it expects worldwide sales of tobacco by volume to fall by around 3% over the year due in part to the Ukraine war.

Chief executive Jack Bowles said: “We are not immune, of course, to the increasing macroeconomic pressures, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

“However, we are well positioned to navigate the current turbulent environment due to our powerful brands, operational agility and continued strong cash generation.”

BAT said in June that it was in advanced discussions with its distributor in Russia to sell the business, but it has not yet sealed an agreement to transfer any of the shares in the division.

Its half-year results showed that revenues rose 5.7% to £12.9 billion, pushed higher by price rises and as demand increases for its vaping and oral nicotine products.

It stuck by its full-year guidance for revenues to grow by between 2% and 4%.

But analysts raised concerns over the hit from the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the likes of BAT and rivals such as Philip Morris International.

Ross Hindle, an analyst at Third Bridge, said: “Russia and Ukraine are very important heated tobacco markets. They are even more important for BAT than Philip Morris International, with 26% of their heated tobacco sales coming from the region historically.”

