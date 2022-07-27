Punters drank more and ate less in heatwave, says Marston’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Punters drank more and ate less in heatwave, says Marston’s

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 12:26 pm
Pub group Marston’s has said food sales came under pressure in the recent heatwave as the searing temperatures saw people drink more and eat less (Marston’s/PA)
Pub group Marston’s said its food sales came under pressure in the recent heatwave as the searing temperatures saw people drink more and eat less.

It said food sales weakened over the past four weeks mainly due to the record temperatures, which took the shine off a recent rebound in trade.

Marston’s reported that sales had bounced back to stand slightly above pre-pandemic levels before the heatwave, but that the hot weather had left sales overall 1% lower in the 16 weeks to July 23 compared with the same period in 2019.

Chief executive Andrew Andrea said the firm has not seen any significant change in visits and sales since the cost-of-living crisis emerged.

But the group is reportedly increasing drinks prices by 7%-8% in the face of cost pressures, with premium pints now costing £7-£8 in London.

Marston’s revealed that its electricity costs are expected to be around £2 million higher than previously expected for the first half of the year due to the Ukraine war.

Mr Andrea said: “Since Covid restrictions were lifted, we have been encouraged with the level of sales as we have transitioned to operating on a ‘business as usual’ basis.

“In spite of external economic headwinds, we have not seen any discernible change to customer footfall to date and remain cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see similar levels of customer demand across the summer, where we will benefit from our investments in outside space and staycations.”

It came after rival Mitchells & Butlers, which owns around 1,500 pubs, said last week that soaring inflation is harming trade because of cost pressures on food supply, labour and energy.

Sales at Marston’s fell by 2% in the 42 weeks of its year so far to July 23 compared with the same period in 2019.

Shares in the company rose by around 1.8% on Wednesday following the trading update.

