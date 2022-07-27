Pensions gender gaps exist across several industries, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pensions gender gaps exist across several industries, research finds

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: July 27, 2022, 4:08 pm
Women’s pension savings at retirement are less than half the size of men’s, according to Legal & General’s analysis of its workplace pensions data (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Women's pension savings at retirement are less than half the size of men's, according to Legal & General's analysis of its workplace pensions data (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Women’s pension savings at retirement are less than half the size of men’s, according to a financial services provider’s analysis of its workplace pensions data.

Legal & General analysed more than 4.5 million defined contribution (DC) workplace pension savers.

When looking at thousands of people who retired last year, it found that women had typically built a pot of £12,000 at retirement, while men had £26,000 put away.

The findings did not take into account any savings which may be placed elsewhere, or state pension entitlement.

The study by Legal & General, which also looked more widely across pension savers who are its members rather than just those who are retired, found the gender pensions gap exists across different sectors, and ranges from a gap of 59% among pension savers working in the healthcare industry, to 13% in courier services.

The healthcare (59%), construction (51%), real estate/property development (48%), pharmaceutical (46%), aerospace, defence and government services (46%), and senior care (45%) sectors were found to have the particularly big pensions gender gaps.

Rita Butler-Jones, co-head of defined contribution at Legal & General, said: “It is striking that some of the sectors where we see the highest gender pensions gaps – such as senior care, healthcare and pharmaceuticals – are also among the top sectors for female employment.”

There are many reasons for the gender pensions gap, ranging from women holding fewer senior positions and being paid less, to female workers often taking more career breaks due to caring responsibilities, it added.

Katharine Photiou, commercial director of workplace savings at Legal & General, said the pensions gender gap is “a serious issue in itself, but it deepens when life expectancy is taken into consideration too”.

She continued: “We’ve all heard about the gender pay gap, but very few discuss the gender pensions gap, despite the fact so many women experience it.

“This shows more needs to be done to boost engagement with pensions, particularly with those who feel less confident, and who may need help on where to start when it comes to making financial decisions.”

Legal & General said all companies and pension providers should disclose their gender pensions gaps, to raise awareness of the issue, and work together to help close it across all sectors.

Here are some suggestions from Legal & General to help build a pension pot:

1. Starting early will help you to benefit from interest on your pension pot over time.

2. Check the charges on your historic pension pots. See if consolidating your pots will bring them down.

3. Check how much your state pension will be and when you will get it. If it is not going to support your ideal lifestyle, plan how you will cover any shortfall.

4. Put a bit more into your pension whenever you get a pay rise.

5. Talk through your pension planning with your partner. Make sure you know about each other’s saving plans, contribution limits and that you are both on the same page.

