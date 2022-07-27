London markets climb on back of updates for FTSE firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

London markets climb on back of updates for FTSE firms

By Press Association
July 27, 2022, 5:36 pm
Passengers at Waterloo train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Andrew Quinn/PA)
Passengers at Waterloo train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Andrew Quinn/PA)

City traders had a positive session on a busy day for corporate reporting despite the latest rail strike keeping thousands of commuters at home again.

Strong updates for a raft of FTSE firms including Lloyds Bank and Reckitt helped London’s biggest index to its highest level for over two weeks.

The FTSE 100 ended the day up 41.95 points, or 0.57%, at 7,348.23.

“It’s a sign of the times that even slow growth is being cheerfully embraced by investors,” commented AJ Bell’s Danni Hewson.

“Updates from Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet missed estimates but were robust enough to calm nerves which had been frayed last week by updates from Snap and Twitter.

“In London a decent set of earnings updates from packaging company Smurfit Kappa, Lloyds Bank and consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser boosted the FTSE 100.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the main markets were also higher as traders tentatively awaited a potentially significant hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the US.

The German Dax increased 0.57% by the end of the session while the French Cac improved by 0.84%.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street’s main markets climbed after the opening bell despite mixed economic data.

Meanwhile, the major currencies were treading water ahead of the latest Fed meeting.

The pound was down 0.06% against the dollar at 1.202 but was 0.03% higher against the euro at 1.189 at the close.

In company news, banking giant Lloyds had a strong session after the FTSE 100 firm posted better-than-expected half-year profits.

The high street lending giant reported a 6% fall in profits to £3.7 billion in the first six months of 2022 after setting a £377 million loan loss provision, though the result was better than the £3.2 billion predicted in the market.

Shares were 1.79p higher at 45.32p at the close of play.

Dettol manufacturer Reckitt made gains after it reported a surge in revenues, driven by significant price increases.

The business said on Wednesday that it had increased prices by 9.7% in the second quarter of the year, compared to a year ago, leading to a 11.9% rise in revenues. Reckitt closed the session up 176p at 6,550p.

Pub owner Marston’s was higher for the day after strong drink sales helped to offset cooling demand for food from customers.

Shares rose by 1.68p to 48.68p despite the company highlighting a jump in energy costs.

The price of oil lifted on the back of a broad rise in energy prices, driven by natural gas prices spiking to a four-month-high due to Russia cutting back its supply to the EU.

Brent crude oil increased by 2.1% to 106.59 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Smurfit Kappa, up 148p at 2,850p, IAG, up 5.9p at 119.06p, Mondi, up 66.5p at 1,483p, Ocado, up 32.8p at 768.8p, and Lloyds, up 1.79p at 45.32p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Unite Group, down 68p at 1,112p, JD Sports, down 1.95p at 125.8p, Rio Tinto, down 65p at 4,758.5p, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 48p at 3,600p, and British Land, down 5.1p at 476.8p.

