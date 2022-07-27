Electricity margins could be ‘tight’ this winter, grid firm says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Electricity margins could be ‘tight’ this winter, grid firm says

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 7:20 am
The ESO is tasked with balancing the electricity on the system. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The ESO is tasked with balancing the electricity on the system. (Peter Byrne/PA)

Britain’s electricity supply might be tight at times this winter, the body that is tasked with balancing the grid has said.

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) forecast that margins might narrow significantly towards the very end of the year, but it believes it should be able to keep the lights on.

“Our operational modelling indicates that there could be some tight periods this winter, which are most likely to occur in the first half of December,” it said in a report issued ahead of winter.

The grid needs to make sure that it has enough electricity generators ready to go when demand for electricity peaks.

It means that it needs to maintain a margin above the forecasted demand to deal with any short spikes.

Drax power station
The ESO has worked with the Government to ensure that four coal power stations are still ready to use if they need to be called on this winter (PA)

If the margin falls below certain levels the ESO will send out a so-called Electricity Margin Notice (EMN). This lets generators know that more electricity is needed.

The ESO said that it might need to use the EMNs this winter to ensure supply is stable.

“We may need to use our standard operational tools to manage these periods should they occur which, for example, may mean issuing EMNs,” it said.

“We expect there to be sufficient available capacity to respond to these market signals to meet consumer demand.”

In the report it notes that Britain is not as reliant on Russian gas as other countries in Europe.

But “it is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” the report said.

UK oil & gas imports in 2021
(PA Graphics)

The ESO has worked with the Government to ensure that four coal power stations are still ready to use if they need to be called on this winter – they are working on a fifth.

It is also “exploring options” to incentivise energy users to reduce their use during peak times.

The model that the ESO uses implies that Britain should be able to keep the lights on during the winter.

But it is likely to be a troubled winter. Currently the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings Russian gas to Europe is only running at 20% of its maximum capacity.

Russian flows to Europe have been reduced since the country launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

It has led some to worry about whether there will be enough gas to go around this winter. Much of the UK’s electricity comes from gas, so any serious hit to gas supplies could impact the availability of electricity.

The ESO’s model, however, assumes “normal market conditions” and that there is no disruption of fuel supplies to power stations and that the UK can buy electricity from Europe when needed.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “As this report shows, the UK’s secure and diverse energy supplies will ensure households, businesses and industry can be confident they can get the electricity and gas they need.

“Britain is in a fortunate position, having access to our own North Sea gas reserves, imports from reliable partners like Norway, the second largest LNG (liquid natural gas) port infrastructure in Europe, and a gas supply underpinned by robust legal contracts.

“Thanks to a massive £90 billion investment in clean energy in the last decade, we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world, and unlike Europe we are not dependent on Russian energy imports.”

