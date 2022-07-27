Law Commission proposes law reforms to better acknowledge crypto assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Law Commission proposes law reforms to better acknowledge crypto assets

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: July 28, 2022, 7:08 am
Ice Sculptor Csaba Vass puts the finishing touches to a large Bitcoin ice carving in front of Tower Bridge in London, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the world’s leading crypto exchange, Huobi Global. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021.
Ice Sculptor Csaba Vass puts the finishing touches to a large Bitcoin ice carving in front of Tower Bridge in London, to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the world’s leading crypto exchange, Huobi Global. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021.

Personal property law should be reformed to better recognise digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in response to their growth in popularity, the Law Commission of England and Wales has said.

The Commission has published proposals that suggest creating a new category of personal property be created within the law to accommodate crypto-based assets, including cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

The proposals also suggest clarifying the law around the ownership of digital assets, saying provisionally that the concept of control rather than possession could be applied to crypto assets.

The Law Commission said it believed crypto-tokens could be considered appropriate objects subject to property rights and that existing rules around the transfer of title could be applied to the assets when it came to transfers and transactions of crypto assets.

The Commission said some law reform was needed in order to recognise and protect the rights of users as well as maximise the potential of digital assets.

It said further consultation on the topic was needed because as crypto assets are not tangible they have different features to physical assets and therefore do not fit easily into current private property law categories or definitions.

It argues the proposals could help the law better acknowledge their unique features and could help create a stronger legal foundation for the industry going forward.

Professor Sarah Green, the Law Commissioner for commercial and common law, said: “Digital assets such as NFTs and other crypto-tokens have evolved and proliferated at great speed, so it’s vital that our laws are adaptable enough to be able to accommodate them.

“Our proposals aim to create a strong legal framework that offers greater consistency and protection for users and promotes an environment that is able to encourage further technological innovation.

“It’s important that we focus on developing the right legal foundations to support these emerging technologies, rather than rushing to impose structures that could stifle their development.

“By clarifying the law, England and Wales could reap the potential rewards and position itself as a global hub for digital assets.”

The Commission has now called for responses to its consultation, asking them to be submitted by November 4.

