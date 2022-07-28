BT sales jump for first time since 2017 after hiking customer prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BT sales jump for first time since 2017 after hiking customer prices

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 10:32 am
BT saw a jump in sales after increasing prices (BT/PA)
BT has revealed its first sales growth for five years as the telecoms giant benefited from price increases for customers earlier this year.

The group said it was also boosted by more people signing up for fibre-optic broadband and strong trading in its Openreach network business.

However, shares in the company slid in early trading on Thursday after bosses highlighted “ongoing challenges” in its enterprise business, which serves small and medium-sized firms.

BT told shareholders that revenues increased by 1% to £5.1 billion for the three months to June 30.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said: “BT Group has made a good start to the year; we’re accelerating our network investments and performing well operationally.”

BT chief executive Philip Jansen (BT/PA)

Revenues were significantly buoyed by price rises introduced by BT at the start of the quarter.

BT, which runs mobile operator EE, lifted mobile and broadband prices by up to 9.3% from April 1, above the rate of inflation at the time.

Sales in the company’s consumer division increased by 5% to £2.5 billion, while adjusted earnings also increased.

On Thursday, the group said the price rises helped the business to offset the impact of cost inflation across its operations.

The FTSE 100 firm revealed adjusted group earnings increased by 2% to £1.9 billion for the quarter, in line with analyst expectations.

However, BT said its enterprise business saw a 27% drop in earnings for the period.

Mr Jansen added: “The modernisation of BT Group remains on track.

“We are delivering and, notwithstanding the current economic uncertainty, we remain confident in our outlook for this financial year.”

The increase in earnings comes amid growing frustrations from many BT staff, who are poised to begin two days of strike action on Friday, led by the Communication Workers Union.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “BT Group are now gaslighting our members.

“Announcing hundreds of millions of pounds of profit on the eve of the first national strike action since 1987 smacks of arrogance and complete contempt for frontline workers.

“Our members kept the country connected during the pandemic and deserve a proper pay rise, and that’s what we are going to get them.”

