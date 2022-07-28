BAE Systems confirms appointment of first female chair as profit rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

BAE Systems confirms appointment of first female chair as profit rise

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 11:34 am
BAE Systems Hawk T2 (Alamy)
Defence giant BAE Systems has confirmed that Cressida Hogg will become its first female chair as the group launched a £1.5 billion share buyback programme.

The UK’s largest defence contractor said Ms Hogg – who is currently chair of commercial property landlord Land Securities – will join BAE as a non-executive director and chair designate on November 1 before succeeding Sir Roger Carr in the role at its annual meeting in May next year.

Chris Grigg, BAE’s senior independent director, who led the search for Sir Roger’s successor, said Ms Hogg was the “unanimous choice” and will “bring to our board a strong record of boardroom leadership allied with a deep understanding of large long-term international projects and businesses”.

The announcement came as BAE reported an 8.2% rise in underlying pre-tax earnings to £1.1 billion.

It unveiled details of shareholder returns, with plans for a three-year share buyback of up to £1.5 billion and a 5% increase in its interim investor dividend payout.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “Our diverse portfolio, together with our focus on programme execution, cash generation and efficiencies are helping us navigate the current macroeconomic challenges and position us well for sustained top line and margin growth in the coming years.

“We see further opportunities to enhance the medium- and long‑term outlook as our customers commit to increased defence spending to address the elevated threat environment.”

It stuck by guidance for full-year sales to be between 2% and 4% higher than in 2021, with underlying earnings expected to rise by between 4% and 6%.

Oh her appointment, Ms Hogg said: “BAE Systems plays a key role in defence and security both in the UK and internationally.

“I very much look forward to working with Charles and the other board members through the next phase of the Company’s development.”

Sir Roger will retire next May after more than nine years in the role.

Mr Grigg paid tribute to the outgoing chairman, who had said has left a “strong legacy in terms of its leadership, performance and the quality of its governance”.

