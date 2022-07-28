Pre-paid funeral plan providers held to new FCA standards from Friday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pre-paid funeral plan providers held to new FCA standards from Friday

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:08 pm
Pre-paid funeral plan providers will be held to new high standards when they come under Financial Conduct Authority regulation and supervision (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Pre-paid funeral plan providers will be held to new high standards when they come under Financial Conduct Authority regulation and supervision from Friday.

Pre-paid funeral plan providers will be held to new high standards when they come under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation and supervision from Friday.

All authorised funeral plan providers will then need to follow new FCA rules, which include a ban on cold calling and commission paid to intermediaries.

The regulator has said it wants to see an improvement in the way customers are treated, with better value products, improvements to sales practices and better controls.

Funeral plan holders of authorised providers will be able to refer complaints about a firm to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and will be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) if their provider goes out of business.

The FCA has said its new rules will provide continuity for customers where their plan provider fails, by allowing plans to be transferred to a new provider on the same terms as the original contract.

The rules will also ensure consumers can receive compensation from their firm if a transfer to another provider is not possible.

Where a regulated provider fails and the FSCS is involved, the rules also allow the FSCS to arrange continuity of funeral contracts or pay cash compensation to customers as appropriate.

Firms will be required to ensure that plans are sold fairly, perform as expected and provide value for money.

Funeral instalment plan products which do not guarantee that a funeral will be delivered will be prevented.

Cold calling will also be banned, and new standards on advertising will be implemented to ensure plans are sold fairly.

High-pressure sales tactics such as cold calling can result in people taking out unsuitable products.

Commission payments to intermediaries will also be banned, to ensure products represent fair value.

Those selling funeral plans will be subject to full checks on their fitness to operate to improve governance standards and oversight.

Earlier this week, the FCA said it had issued a decision notice to One Life Funeral Planning Limited, refusing the firm’s application for authorisation.

It said One Life has until October 31 to transfer its customers to another provider or provide refunds. It is able to carry out funerals for existing plans during this time but cannot sell new funeral plans, the FCA said.

It added that One Life has the right to refer the decision to the Upper Tribunal.

The regulator has published a list of firms it intends to authorise at www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-announces-funeral-plan-providers-likely-be-authorised.

An FCA spokesperson said: “Our regulation of pre-paid funeral plans will lead to higher standards in the market and boost consumer protection.

“We expect to see an improvement in the way customers are treated, with better value products, better sales practices and better controls in place so consumers can be confident they will receive the funeral they expect.”

