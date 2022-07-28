Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Rail union members asked if they want to accept new pay offer

By Press Association
July 28, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 4:44 pm
Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside London Euston train station as members of both unions take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Wednesday July 27, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside London Euston train station as members of both unions take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture date: Wednesday July 27, 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Members of a rail union are being asked if they want to accept a pay offer from Network Rail.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said if the offer is rejected there will be strikes on August 18 and 20 when its members at a number of train operators are taking industrial action, as well as the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

The TSSA is not making a recommendation but said it was now at a point where it wanted to put the latest offer from Network Rail to members including controller grades after a number of improvements were made following a previous offer.

The offer includes a 4% pay increase to annual base pay, shift pay and overtime, backdated to January 1, and another 4% increase next year.

There will also be a 75% discount available to staff and their families on all leisure travel.

Voting will end on August 4.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the TSSA has recognised the offer we made is a fair and affordable one. It is only right that our employees are given a voice and a choice on the deal – something that the RMT has so far refused to do for its members.

“We continue to do everything we can to agree a deal with all our unions and avert further disruption caused by these damaging strikes.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “This is a positive step forward. Network Rail has put a good offer on the table and we very much hope TSSA’s members will endorse it.

“Other unions should sit up and take notice and realise we can best deliver reform by industry and unions working together.

“We urge other unions to stop playing politics and follow the TSSA’s lead by giving their members the chance to have their say on Network Rail’s proposals.”

