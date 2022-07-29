Rightmove reports robust activity from home-hunters despite pressure on finances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rightmove reports robust activity from home-hunters despite pressure on finances

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 12:04 pm
People spent 1.5 billion minutes a month browsing on Rightmove (Andrew Matthews/ PA)
Rightmove saw its revenue and profits increase in the first half of the year, as it said activity on its site has been resilient in recent months.

The UK’s largest online property platform took in £162.7 million in sales over the six months to 30 June, up 9% on 2021.

It came as Rightmove said it has seen little reduction in sales activity and demand despite growing economic uncertainty and rising living costs in recent months.

The housing market also cooled after an exceptionally busy 2021 but the platform still saw its operating profits jump by 6% to total £121.3 million.

Home-movers are increasingly turning to digital platforms for both buying properties outright and finding rental properties, Rightmove said.

Peter Brooks-Johnson, Rightmove’s chief executive, said: “Despite the housing market cooling slightly, activity on our platform was significantly higher than in the pre-pandemic market of 2019, with home-hunters using Rightmove for 1.5 billion minutes every month.”

Rising interest rates and soaring inflation could stall activity in the housing market, experts have warned.

But platforms like Rightmove could be less impacted by turbulence in the market as estate agents rely on the platform to display properties.

“Rightmove’s revenues aren’t directly linked to the number of houses bought and sold, or even to house prices,” Charlie Huggins, head of equities at investment broker Wealth Club said.

“Instead, revenue comes from estate agents paying a fixed subscription to list all their properties on its site. As long the estate agent remains in business, they will continue to pay their Rightmove subscription.

“If the housing market goes into a tailspin, Rightmove will feel it, but probably a lot less than estate agents and housebuilders.”

Rightmove added that increased its staff salaries this year, contributing to more than £5 million in additional underlying operating costs.

