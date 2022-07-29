BP expected to report soaring profit days after Shell and Centrica slammed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BP expected to report soaring profit days after Shell and Centrica slammed

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 2:46 pm
The energy giant has benefited from soaring fossil fuel prices (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bosses at BP will likely be nervously eyeing the headlines that fellow energy giants Shell and Centrica generated this week as they prepare to present their own set of bumper profits.

The oil giant is expected to have made far more than twice of what it pocketed in profit a year ago.

It comes as bosses at Centrica and Shell were branded “money-grabbing” on one front page on Friday. “Profits in misery,” another said.

The businesses both combed in big profit increases as they benefited from higher prices for oil and gas around the world.

The amount that Shell was able to sell its gas for more than tripled in the last year from 4.31 dollars to 13.85 dollars per thousand standard cubic feet.

Undoubtedly some of this will rub off on BP, one of Shell’s big rivals, though just how much, and how much anger it stokes, remains to be seen.

The answers will come on Tuesday.

Analysts expect underlying replacement cost profit – a measure that BP likes to use – to reach 6.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the second quarter. It would be an increase from 2.8 billion in the same period a year ago.

“BP will continue to reap the reward of elevated oil prices in the second quarter with healthy profits expected this time round,” said Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Laura Hoy.

“Capital expenditure in oil and gas is on the decline as BP marches forward with its transition to renewables.

“The recent Windfall Tax imposed by the UK government is still looming over the industry.

“But given that projects within the industry take years – or even decades – to set up, it should have little impact on the group’s investment plans. Still, any update from management on potential implications will be welcomed.

“Aggressive spending on lower carbon assets means this will also be an area of focus for investors.

“These yet unproven projects could become a cash furnace to oil profits, so any update on BP’s aims to generate returns of 8-10% in this part of the business could move the needle.”

She said investors will also be looking for extra information on BP’s exit from Russia. It has decided to sell off its 20% stake in Rosneft, which the company jointly owned with the Kremlin.

But it could be easier said than done. “Eager buyers are not expected to emerge any time soon,” Ms Hoy said.

“That means continuous write-downs are anticipated as the value of this asset declines.”

