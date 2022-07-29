Rail workers’ union withdraws ballot over ‘bad faith’ changes to offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail workers’ union withdraws ballot over ‘bad faith’ changes to offer

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 6:12 pm
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA union (Nick Ansell/PA)
Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA union (Nick Ansell/PA)

A railway workers’ union has withdrawn a ballot it planned to put to its members at Network Rail after claiming “bad faith” by the company and the Department for Transport.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said the substance of a proposed deal had been changed.

The ballot was announced following last-ditch negotiations aimed at avoiding a strike by TSSA members over jobs, pay and conditions.

The union said on Friday it has withdrawn the referendum after Network Rail tabled proposed new changes to terms and conditions for maintenance grades at a meeting on Thursday.

The union said the changes would have a “significant adverse impact” on members’ working conditions.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: “We presented our members with details of a pay offer, in good faith so they could let us know what they thought of it.

“The offer was presented to our members as we understood it at the time. We did not offer any comment for or against it.

“Network Rail then went on to present to us yesterday something that was significantly different to what we understood their offer to be.

“We can’t negotiate in good faith if Network Rail keep shifting the goalposts. How can our members accept an offer that has been changed after the fact?

“We have no option but to withdraw our referendum ballot on the offer until we are assured that there will be no more interference from the government, and that Network Rail won’t again unilaterally change the deal on offer.

“We remain committed to the principle of giving our members a say and are always available for further talks with Network Rail to hopefully achieve a negotiated settlement to our dispute.”

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Giving our people a say on pay is the right thing to do so of course we will work with the TSSA to give them the reassurances and clarity they’re after.

“We haven’t changed anything but understand how misunderstandings can happen. We hope that they will restart the process to give their members a voice and a choice in the days ahead.”

