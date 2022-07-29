Asda cuts fuel prices after major supermarkets accused of keeping costs high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Asda cuts fuel prices after major supermarkets accused of keeping costs high

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 10:34 pm
Asda said it has cut the cost of unleaded by 5p per litre and diesel by 3p per litre (Alamy/PA)
Asda has announced it has cut fuel prices amid accusations that the “big four” supermarkets have kept the cost artificially high in recent weeks.

Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Asda – along with several other suppliers – have faced criticism for failing to reduce their prices in line with falling wholesale prices since the record highs of early July.

But Asda said on Friday that it has cut the cost of unleaded by 5p per litre and diesel by 3p per litre.

Drivers will now pay on average 174p per litre for unleaded and 185p per litre for diesel when filling up at Asda’s 323 petrol stations across the UK.

Asda had already cut prices by 4p per litre earlier this week, meaning the supermarket has now reduced fuel prices by 9p per litre on unleaded and 7p per litre on diesel since Monday.

Sainsbury’s has now told the PA news agency that it also plans to reduce prices, although they will vary because the supermarket prices fuel locally.

Morrisons also said it has been lowering prices this week and will be making more cuts on Saturday morning, although the supermarket will not be announcing a blanket cut.

“We are continuing to lower our prices as we endeavour to be amongst the cheapest in the areas we operate,” a spokesperson said.

It comes after the RAC said the big four supermarkets’ prices have recently mirrored the UK average when they are usually around 4p cheaper.

The vehicle recovery firm said the cost of unleaded at the retailers should have come down by 16p since July’s record highs to the 174p-per-litre mark, according to its calculations.

Yet on average, supermarkets had only reduced the price of a litre by 5.5p.

In terms of diesel, RAC said prices had been reduced only by 4p per litre since the all-time highs in July but supermarkets needed to reduce them by another 6p per litre in order to bring the average price down to 189p per litre.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said Asda cutting its prices to an average of 174p per litre for unleaded and 185p per litre for diesel should now cause other retailers to reduce their prices.

However, he criticised the move for being “too late” because motorists have been losing out for weeks.

He said: “This is good news for drivers as it will cause other retailers to reduce their prices, but it comes too late as the wholesale price of petrol has fallen significantly over the last seven weeks.

“This means hard-pressed motorists have been losing out while retailers enjoyed 20p-a-litre margins – much higher than normal.”

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet welcomed the “impressive” move by Asda.

He said: “Asda’s price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol.

“That’s potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns.”

PA has contacted Tesco for comment.

