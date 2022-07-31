28% of ‘London leavers’ purchasing homes are first-time buyers, analysis finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

28% of ‘London leavers’ purchasing homes are first-time buyers, analysis finds

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Nearly three in 10 of Londoners buying a home outside the capital this year have been first-time buyers, analysis from Hamptons suggests (Yui Mok/PA)
Nearly three in 10 of Londoners buying a home outside the capital this year have been first-time buyers, analysis from Hamptons suggests (Yui Mok/PA)

Nearly three in 10 (28%) Londoners buying a home outside the capital this year have been first-time buyers, analysis suggests.

This is up from 22% in 2019 and 13% a decade ago, according to estate agent Hamptons.

On average, these buyers spent £383,070 on their first home.

This compares with an average price of £526,600 for a first-time buyer purchasing in London.

Hamptons used data from Countrywide, a network of estate agents which includes Hamptons.

The research also suggests that home-buyers generally moving out of the capital relocate 35 miles (56km) away on average.

First-time buyers leaving London, however, tend to remain a little closer to the city, moving around 23.7 miles (38km) away, although this is 2.2 miles (3.6km) further than in 2019, as strong house price growth, flexible working and the desire for space pushed them further out, Hamptons said.

Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons, said: “It’s becoming increasingly evident that one of the biggest Covid-related housing market trends – moving out of London for the country – could be here to stay.

“Despite more people returning to London offices this year, the rate at which households have upped sticks and headed out of town has continued apace.

“While last year families relocating to gain more space accounted for nearly three in five Londoners buying outside the capital, this year the figures have been driven by first-time buyers, many of whom were renting in the capital.

“Strong house price growth outside of London over the last year has meant that buyers have had to move even further outside the M25.

“The average Londoner moved 35 miles – the equivalent of trading Fulham for Farnham or Canary Wharf for Chelmsford – an extra mile further than in 2021.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal