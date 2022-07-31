42% of families with children at home ‘regularly feel stressed about finances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
42% of families with children at home ‘regularly feel stressed about finances’

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:04 am
Just over two-fifths of families with children living at home feel stressed about their finances on a regular basis, according to comparethemarket.com (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Just over 42% of families with children living at home regularly feel stressed about their finances, a survey has found.

One in four (25%) households without children said they regularly feel stressed about money, according to comparethemarket.com’s household financial confidence tracker.

Nearly half (46%) of households with children at home said they had struggled to pay their bills over the previous month, according to the survey of more than 2,900 people across the UK carried out between May 25 and 26.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of families with children also said they felt more pessimistic about their finances compared with the same time last year.

Comparethemarket.com said nearly two-thirds (61%) of families with children are cutting back on eating out, while many are spending less on clothes (57%) and holidays (53%).

Shopping around and comparing products online (34%), using rewards schemes and vouchers (34%), or switching to value products at the supermarket (34%), were among the popular methods recently used to save money the survey found.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, said: “Rising costs are a concern for millions of households across the UK, with many families with children at home struggling to afford their bills. The significant increase in prices that households are facing could push some to take on additional debt to meet these rising costs.

“Money anxiety is a serious issue that is weighing on more and more UK households – during these difficult times, it is crucial people engage with all aspects of their finances and look for savings wherever possible.

“It might be possible to cut back on some items, such as monthly subscriptions or on certain existing bills, such as motor and home insurance. Comparing policies online is one of the best ways to check you are getting value for money.”

A package of cost-of-living support measures is being distributed.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) recently said that more than 7.2 million payments of £326 have already been made to help households.

A total of £2.4 billion has been paid to households on low incomes in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a second instalment of £324 arriving later this year.

The support package will also include a £400 grant to help with energy bills, a £150 disability payment and an extra £300 for pensioner households.

