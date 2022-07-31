Cost-of-living crisis ‘increasing regional inequalities’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Cost-of-living crisis ‘increasing regional inequalities’

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 12:06 am
L&G’s latest Rebuilding Britain Index revealed that 69% of households said they are making additional cutbacks to their budgets (Alamy/PA)
L&G’s latest Rebuilding Britain Index revealed that 69% of households said they are making additional cutbacks to their budgets (Alamy/PA)

The cost-of-living crisis is increasing regional inequalities across different parts of the country and putting the Government’s levelling up agenda at risk, bosses at Legal & General warned.

It came as research from the pension and investment firm found households in Yorkshire and Humber, the South West and Northern Ireland were particularly worried about their finances in the face of soaring bills.

Nigel Wilson, chief executive at Legal & General, welcomed the Government’s £400 financial package for households but stressed that the state needs to help “address the root of regional inequalities” with a longer-term strategy.

He said “greater collaboration between public and private sectors” is needed to address issues across various parts of the economy, including energy, health, housing and jobs.

Mr Wilson added: “Many households across the UK are currently facing very tough financial choices. For some, those choices seem impossible.

“However, what is most concerning is that the impact of the cost-of-living crisis is being felt more severely in some parts of the UK than in others.

“This threatens to widen the existing demographic and geographic inequalities that the levelling up agenda was designed to address.”

It came as L&G’s latest Rebuilding Britain Index revealed that 69% of households said they are making additional cutbacks to their budgets due to recent rising costs.

The research also worryingly highlighted that 13% of respondents feel they would have nothing left to cut back on when energy prices jump further.

It also showed significant regional differences regarding how comfortable people are currently feeling about their financial position.

In Yorkshire and Humber, the South West and Northern Ireland only 49% of households said they are confident of being able to maintain their current lifestyle over the coming 12 months.

Meanwhile, London residents were the most confident, with 72% believing they can maintain their lifestyles.

A government spokesperson said: “Opportunity should be spread across the country to ensure no area is left behind, which is why we’re pressing full steam ahead with levelling up.

“Our Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill will enshrine in law our commitment to closing the gap in pay and productivity across regions. By investing in the areas that need it most, improving schools, supporting regeneration and generating higher paid jobs we will improve the lives of the poorest in areas across the UK.

“We’re also helping households through a £37 billion package of support – protecting eight million of the most vulnerable families with direct payments of £1,200 this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal