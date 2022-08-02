Virgin Money says profit margins boosted by higher interest rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Virgin Money says profit margins boosted by higher interest rates

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: August 2, 2022, 12:12 pm
Virgin Money said there are no signs of financial stress among customers as higher interest rates drove up margins for the lender (Mike Egerton/ PA)
Virgin Money said there are no signs of financial stress among customers as higher interest rates drove up profit margins for the lender.

The bank added that it saw a rise in customers opening new accounts, with particular growth in demand for credit cards.

It reported a 45% rise in personal and business accounts compared with last year, and said 160,000 new credit cards were opened in the three months to the end of June.

The business said its margins were boosted by higher interest rates, with the firm therefore raising its net interest margin forecast for the full financial year.

However, ongoing competition in the mortgage market offset returns somewhat as buyers shopped around for the best deal.

Unsecured lending grew 3.8% in the latest quarter to reach £6 billion, which the lender said was driven by high-quality credit card balances from new card sales and higher retail spending.

Meanwhile, business lending rose slightly by 0.3% to total £8.3 billion, despite a drop in Government support for business lending and a more subdued market.

Virgin Money’s chief executive, David Duffy, said there are limited signs of credit concerns among customers but that the business is ready to support people as higher living costs could lead to affordability issues.

“Virgin Money has had another positive quarter, financially and strategically,” he said.

“Looking out into an uncertain economic environment, while our asset quality remains resilient and customers aren’t yet showing signs of financial stress, we are helping our customers and colleagues navigate what will be a more difficult period for many.”

Several banks have said business has benefited from higher interest on customer loans so far this year.

Metro Bank reported record revenue growth in July, while Lloyds Banking Group raised its full-year profitability outlook as it said higher interest rates are providing a boost to its earnings.

The Bank of England has increased the base rate from 0.1% to 1.25% since last December to try to limit soaring inflation, and it is expected to raise it for the sixth time in a row on Thursday.

