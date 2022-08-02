JD Sports names former B&Q executive Regis Schultz as new chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JD Sports names former B&Q executive Regis Schultz as new chief

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 11:08 am
Regis Schultz has been named as the group’s next chief (Steve Paston/PA)
JD Sports has hired former B&Q executive Regis Schultz as its new boss following the sportswear company’s boardroom overhaul.

The retail group named Mr Schultz as chief executive a month after appointing a new chairman following the abrupt exit of long-standing former executive chairman Peter Cowgill.

Mr Schultz will join JD in September from Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group.

The French executive has been president of retail at the company, which has operated partner stores for brands including Ikea, Zara and M&S in the Middle East, Asia and north Africa, since 2019.

Regis Schultz
Regis Schultz, incoming chief executive at JD Sports (JD Sports/PA)

Previously he also led French grocery chain Monoprix and had a number of senior roles at DIY group Kingfisher, including chief operating officer at B&Q.

It comes a day after JD agreed to sell its Footaslyum business for £37.5 million and incur a more-than £50 million loss after being ordered to offload the high street footwear firm by the UK competition watchdog.

JD Sports highlighted Mr Schultz’s “strong track record” of growing operations in international markets.

The sportswear retailer has grown in recent years with a number of international acquisitions including its majority takeover of Greece’s Cosmos Sports, and Shoe Palace and DTLR in the US.

Mr Schultz said: “JD has consistently proven itself to be one of the most successful operators of multi-brand retail formats in the world.

“We are committed to going deeper in the international development of our brands, applying our experience and executional expertise and further enhancing our market leading multi-channel customer experience.

“I am very excited to be joining the group and look forward to working with the team to deliver on the growth opportunities.”

The appointment comes after former Morrisons chairman Andrew Higginson was named as JD Sports’ next chairman.

The retail veteran took the role after Mr Cowgill stepped down in May after 18 years as the sportswear retailer’s executive chairman.

His resignation came after the company was fined £4.3 million by the Competition and Markets Authority for exchanging information with Footasylum in February, amid reports that Mr Cowgill had a meeting in a car park in Bury with a counterpart from the brand JD Sports planned to acquire.

In May, the firm announced that Mr Cowgill was stepping down after a review of its internal governance and controls, deciding it also needed to accelerate the “separation of the roles of chair and chief executive officer”.

Mr Higginson said: “Regis brings exactly the characteristics we were looking for.”

“He is a retailer through and through with experience across all types of retail formats.

“He has also delivered transformational change through digitisation in a number of his roles.

“Finally, he has significant international experience which will be very important as he works with myself and our senior team to execute on our growth strategy.”

