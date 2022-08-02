Direct Line to increase insurance premiums after profits halve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Direct Line to increase insurance premiums after profits halve

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 12:40 pm Updated: August 2, 2022, 3:14 pm
Direct Line has seen profits almost halve and warned that insurance premiums will be increased to match the soaring cost of claims (David Parry/ PA)

Direct Line has seen profits almost halve and warned that insurance premiums will be increased to match the soaring cost of claims.

The insurer said supply chain disruption and unusually high used car prices have pushed up claims costs for breakdowns, but premiums have not increased accordingly.

It therefore raised its new business prices by 15% during the first half of the year and said it will take action to bring premiums in line with claims costs.

The company saw its operating profit plunge 47% to £195.5 million in the six months to June 30.

The fall in earnings was expected as the group issued a profit warning in July, causing shares to plummet.

Chief executive Penny James said: “Uniquely complex motor market conditions during the first half, due to significant regulatory changes, heightened claims inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, have challenged our short-term profitability.”

There was an unusually low level of claims last year due to pandemic lockdowns when people were not using their cars as much, which Direct Line said partially explains the year-on-year loss.

Gross written premiums also fell by 2.1% to total £1.52 billion as the insurer navigated “challenging market conditions”, including supply chain disruption holding up the availability of new car parts and pushing up the cost of repairs.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “During Covid-19, when motor accidents and claims fell sharply, Direct Line and other motor insurance companies performed well.

“However, post-pandemic regulatory changes, the increased cost of paying claims and the macroeconomic uncertainty are weighing on Direct Line’s profitability.”

