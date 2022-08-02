Couples urged to say ‘I do’ to marriage allowance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Couples urged to say ‘I do’ to marriage allowance

By Press Association
August 2, 2022, 1:36 pm
More than two million couples currently benefit from the allowance (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Married couples and those in civil partnerships are being urged to say “I do” to the marriage allowance.

At the height of the wedding season, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is reminding couples about the allowance, which allows married couples or people in civil partnerships to share their personal tax allowances.

It can apply if one partner earns below the personal allowance threshold of £12,570 and the other is a basic rate taxpayer – and couples who have been married for years can still qualify.

Eligible couples can transfer 10% of their tax-free allowance to their partner, reducing the tax they pay by up to £252 a year.

They can apply any time and, if eligible, could backdate their claims for up to four previous tax years.

People can claim directly via HMRC’s online portal to ensure they receive 100% of the tax relief they are eligible for. They can visit gov.uk to find out how to apply.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive and second permanent secretary, said: “We want to ensure people are receiving vital financial support at a time when they need it most. Married couples or those in a civil partnership could potentially receive tax relief worth up to £1,242, meaning extra cash in their pockets.

“To find out if you are eligible and how to apply, search ‘marriage allowance’ on gov.uk.”

More than two million couples currently benefit from the allowance.

Even if couples do not initially qualify, a change in circumstances could mean they become eligible, for example if one partner retires or takes a career break and the other remains in work.

If a spouse or civil partner has died since April 5 2018, the surviving person can still claim by contacting the income tax helpline, HMRC said.

More information can be found at www.gov.uk/marriage-allowance.

