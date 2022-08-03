Just Eat takes £2.5bn hit on Grubhub as takeaway orders dwindle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just Eat takes £2.5bn hit on Grubhub as takeaway orders dwindle

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:38 am
Just Eat Takeaway.com revealed a 3 billion euro (£2.5 billion) hit over its US-based Grubhub business as it reported a drop in half-year orders (DC Davies/ PA)
Just Eat Takeaway.com revealed a 3 billion euro (£2.5 billion) hit over its US-based Grubhub business as it reported a drop in half-year orders after demand eased with the waning of the pandemic-fuelled boom.

Total orders fell 7% in the first half of 2022 compared with a year earlier due to the lifting of lockdowns and fewer people ordering food to eat at home, the delivery giant said.

The group’s first half losses narrowed to 134 million euros (£112 million) against losses of 189 million euros (£158 million) a year ago.

Just Eat said its “path to profitability is accelerating” as it strives to swing into profit as a top priority in 2022.

But the takeaway company took a 3 billion euro (£2.51 billion) impairment charge as it wrote down the value of its US subsidiary Grubhub, which it bought in 2021.

In July, it announced that Amazon would take a stake in the businesses and Prime subscribers in the US would get free Grubhub+ membership for a year.

Just Eat said on Wednesday that it is still assessing the financial impact of the deal.

Chief executive Jitse Groen said: “After a period of exceptional growth, Just Eat Takeaway.com is now two times larger than it was pre-pandemic.

“Whilst this growth required significant investment, we have continued to focus on executing our strategy to build and operate highly profitable food delivery businesses.”

Revenue also leapt 13% higher year on year in the UK and Ireland, reflecting efforts to improve profits from its individual food sales.

Just Eat forked out 414 million euros (£346 million) on marketing in the first six months of 2022, a 40% increase on last year, following the Grubhub acquisition and launching a costly advertising campaign with Katy Perry.

