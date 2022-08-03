Planned strike ‘threatens Tube’s financial recovery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Planned strike ‘threatens Tube’s financial recovery’

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:43 am
(Nick Ansell/PA)
(Nick Ansell/PA)

A planned strike on London Underground increases the risk of its financial recovery, officials have warned.

Transport workers on London Underground and the Overground network will take 24-hour strike action in separate disputes later this month.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19, in between strikes on August 18 and 20 on Network Rail and 14 train operators in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Tube workers have been locked in a dispute over pensions and jobs for over six months while Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will strike over pay.

Andy Lord, Transport for London’s chief operating officer, said: “It is extremely frustrating and hugely disappointing that the RMT has announced further strike action on London Underground on August 19 despite no changes to pensions being tabled and no-one losing their job as a result of the changes to station staffing.

“The RMT has clearly coordinated action to cause maximum impact to customers by also announcing strike action on London Overground on the same day, along with strike action on the national rail network on August 18 and 20.

“We urge the RMT to call off this action which risks further damage to our customers’ confidence in TfL, whilst also increasing the risk to our financial recovery.”

