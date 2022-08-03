Nintendo profits down after supply chain issues hamper Switch console production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nintendo profits down after supply chain issues hamper Switch console production

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 9:50 am
There are 100 million users of the Nintendo Switch console (PA)
Gaming giant Nintendo has said a drop in sales and profits in its latest financial results is down to global supply chain issues affecting the production of its popular Switch console.

The Japanese firm said overall sales to June 30 fell 4.7% compared to this time last year, with unit sales for the Switch family of consoles down 22.9% because of a chip shortage hitting production.

As a result, profits were down 15%, with the company pointing to ongoing global supply chain issues, in particular with electronic components such as semiconductors, as being a key part of the issue.

“Due to delays in the procurement of components such as semiconductors this year, we have not been able to conduct production as planned,” Nintendo said.

“However, we expect procurement to gradually improve from late summer towards autumn, giving us a clearer outlook regarding production for the remaining calendar year.

“In preparation for the holiday season, we will leverage appropriate means of shipment, and work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region.”

Many companies around the world have been hit by supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic, with lockdowns and illness causing staff shortages in manufacturing hubs such as China that have slowed the production of items including computer chips.

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for the company since its launch in 2017, with Nintendo reporting it now has more than 100 million Switch users.

The hybrid system can be used as a handheld, mobile gaming device as well as be slotted into a dock and used as a home gaming system.

It has since spawned two other models – a handheld-only Switch Lite and a more premium Switch OLED Model, which has a better, larger screen.

