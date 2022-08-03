Dyson fined £1.2 million after 1.5 tonne machine falls on worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dyson fined £1.2 million after 1.5 tonne machine falls on worker

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 4:18 pm
The accident happened at a Dyson plant in August 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)
Technology company Dyson has been fined more than a million pounds after one of its employees was injured when a giant milling machine fell on top of him.

The business was ordered to pay £1.2 million at Swindon Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to breaching health and safety laws.

A man at the company’s factory in Wiltshire was injured when the 1.5 tonne piece of equipment fell on top of him while he was at work in August 2019.

Along with a colleague, he was moving a computer-assisted milling machine at the Tetbury Hill, Malmesbury, site.

They lifted it up with a five-tonne jack, and were replacing some wheels with wooden blocks when it fell.

It struck the man and his head and chest were injured, the Health and Safety Executive said.

Its investigators found that Dyson had not provided “suitable and sufficient information, instruction and training” to its staff.

It had also not put systems in place to ensure that the machine was moved safely.

In the end the man escaped being crushed only because the machine landed on two toolboxes and the handle of another machine.

“This incident could have been fatal,” said Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector James Hole. “Those in control of work have a duty to assess the risks, devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction and training to their workforce.

“Had a suitable safe system of work been in place this incident and the related injuries could have been prevented.”

Dyson said: “The health, safety and well-being of Dyson’s people is our number one priority. Prior to this case, Dyson has had no convictions, or enforcement history related to health and safety at work.

“We are thankful that the employee was not more seriously hurt and has been able to return to work at Dyson.

“As an engineering company, we use complex and often heavy equipment and take care to do so safely. We deeply regret that this happened and we accept the court’s decision today.

“We were pleased that in its judgement the court noted our ‘excellent safety record’, our ‘prompt response to this incident and full cooperation at the highest level within the company’ and said that Dyson is an ‘exemplary corporate citizen’.”

