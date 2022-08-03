Chime sound was key to company success, Ring smart doorbell creator says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Chime sound was key to company success, Ring smart doorbell creator says

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 4:22 pm
A handout image of a Ring smart video doorbell attached to a wall outside a home (Ring/PA)
A handout image of a Ring smart video doorbell attached to a wall outside a home (Ring/PA)

The sound of the doorbell chime used by smart home firm Ring was the key thing to get right in order to make the company a success, founder Jamie Siminoff has said.

The Ring chief executive and chief inventor said the most successful companies long-term had built brands that often involved iconic or familiar sounds.

Mr Siminoff told the PA news agency that he had gone through dozens of variations of a doorbell chime before choosing the one now used by the firm’s video doorbells.

Founded as Doorbot in 2013, Ring has grown to become one of the biggest smart home security companies in the world and has expanded beyond doorbells to security cameras and other products.

In 2018, the company was acquired by Amazon for a figure reported to be more than a billion dollars.

“If you look at the best companies that have protected their markets long term, yes technology is one thing and innovation is certainly part of it, but the brand is really so critical,” Mr Siminoff said.

“Brand is not just the name – it’s a hundred things together that really build it.

“Sound is one of those things. If you can have a sound that people recognise it’s something that long-term could be a real advantage in building a brand.”

He cites the boot-up sound heard when a user turns on one of Apple’s Mac computers as one inspiration, but said he didn’t want to reinvent the doorbell, just evolve it.

“What I wanted to do is elevate something that everyone knew what it was. For us, we wanted you to have the pre-awareness of what the product was, where it went and why you would need it,” he said.

“So it was important that we didn’t get so far from the doorbell. The sound was the same thing – I wanted it to be a different sound of a doorbell that was unique enough, but also that if you heard it, you’d be like, ‘that sounds like a doorbell’.”

“That’s what’s so interesting about sound, it’s that sound triggers, which is why it’s so important for brand.

“Sound is so important and valuable for brands because it has that open ability to connect to other pieces of information.”

He added that taking the unusual step of putting his own email address on boxes of products so customers could contact him directly had helped speed up development inside the firm.

“One of my biggest hacks was putting my email on the box – which is funny because everyone told me, at every stage, to take the email off the box,” he said.

“But getting the ground truth of problems that were happening in real-time meant that I was able to fix things faster, and therefore prevent the downstream impact of problems festering and getting bigger.”

Improving neighbourhood safety also remains a goal of the company, he said, describing how footage from Ring devices was not only used in criminal investigations but also to help find missing people and pets or as a reminder of family members who had since passed away.

Looking forward, he said he wanted the company to keep offering “better tech at lower prices” and look to reach more people.

“If I’m looking at our mission of making neighbourhoods safer and better, then we are currently at maybe 1% innovation in this area. There is a lot of things we can do,” he said.

“So in some ways we’re just getting started. I think everyone says that – it’s kind of a cliche – but our goal is not to build a large business, it’s to really make neighbourhoods better and we’ll probably never get there.

“It’s one of those infinite goals that I can somewhat tangibly see ways to help it along the way through anecdotes.

“It’s incredible also to have been able to lead an entire industry and change it because it was an old industry and the products were basically the same for a long time.

“And now everybody has to innovate. I think that’s good. I think competition is good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal