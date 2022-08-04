Rolls takes ‘necessary action’ to offset inflation and supply chain woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rolls takes ‘necessary action’ to offset inflation and supply chain woes

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 8:17 am
Rolls-Royce saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125 million for the first six months of 2022 (Paul Ellis/PA)
Engine maker Rolls-Royce has said pressures from soaring inflation amid the Ukraine war and supply chain woes are set to continue throughout next year, but said profitability should improve over the final months of 2022.

The group saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125 million for the first six months of 2022, down from £307 million a year ago.

It said operating margins had been squeezed in the first half, with the “war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraints all impacting our business”.

It added: “We expect these issues will persist into 2023 and have been managing our business to address and minimise the impact.”

But the group said margins are set to improve over the second half of the year as it kept its full-year guidance unchanged, with a boost from the recovery in the airline sector and higher flight demand.

Engine flying hours – a key performance measure – have now reached 60% of pre-pandemic levels, helping the group sharply narrow cash outflows by £1.1 billion and it said it is set to become cash flow positive over the year as a whole.

The half-year results showed revenues lifted to £5.6 billion from £5.2 billion a year earlier.

Rolls chief executive Warren East said the group had taken “lots of necessary actions” to manage soaring costs and wider challenges, including by keeping a tight rein on costs, increasing contract pricing where able and boosting inventory to overcome supply issues.

Mr East, who is due to leave the firm at the end of year, said: “We are actively managing the impacts of a number of challenges, including rising inflation and ongoing supply chain disruption, with a sharper focus on pricing, productivity and costs.”

The group said it also faced some staffing issues, particularly for experienced engineers, amid a tough global recruitment market, and is taking action to “attract, train and retain talent”.

The results showed that on a statutory basis, Rolls slumped to a loss of £1.6 billion from profits of £394 million a year ago as its bottom line was impacted by hefty net financing costs.

