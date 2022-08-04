Loan-fee fraud warning as scammers prey on financially vulnerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Loan-fee fraud warning as scammers prey on financially vulnerable

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 11:47 am
Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scammers are looking to prey on financially vulnerable households seeking loans as living costs surge, the City regulator is warning.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is receiving a growing number of calls about loan-fee fraud, when people pay fees up front for loans that they never receive.

Instead of getting the loan they were hoping for, those struggling with their finances end up even worse off – losing £280 to the scam on average.

Victims tend to be aged 25 to 45, are slightly more likely to be male (60%) than female (40%) and often work in manual occupations or are unemployed, according to the regulator.

A joint statement from Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight, and Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “The rising cost of living is making 2022 a hard year financially.

FCA loan fee fraud poster
The FCA is receiving a growing number of calls about loan-fee fraud (FCA/PA)

“And there are scammers out there looking to make it even harder.

“Scammers are cruel. They target society’s most financially vulnerable – those who tend to be on lower incomes, might have lower credit ratings or have limited access to mainstream credit.”

The FCA has relaunched campaign activity to raise awareness of loan fee fraud.

Warning signs of the scam include:

– Being asked to pay a fee up front;

– Being asked to pay quickly;

– Being asked to pay in an unusual way, such as by vouchers or a money transfer.

People are being urged by the regulator to use the FCA Register to check who they are dealing with.

They can also visit the FCA’s loan-fee fraud webpage to find out how to check and for more information.

Inquiries to the FCA’s contact centre about all types of scam were up by 24% as a whole in June, compared with June 2021.

In particular, reported loan-fee fraud scams into the FCA’s contact centre were up by 36% in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

The FCA’s updated awareness campaign partners include Citizens Advice and MoneyHelper.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal