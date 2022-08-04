Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group cut 300 staff last year as losses grew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group cut 300 staff last year as losses grew

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 4:37 pm
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group has made a loss of £6.8 million (Steve Parsons/ PA)
Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group lost £6.8 million last year and shed 300 staff as the impact of Covid lockdowns caused his culinary empire to suffer.

The celebrity chef’s businesses saw pre-tax losses increase by £1.8 million in the year to August 2021, up from £5 million the previous year, as restaurant closures and social restrictions affected the group for the second year running.

Its latest filings, released this week, show that the business shed about 300 employees in the same period.

They were mainly restaurant staff, but the company also lost almost a quarter of its head office workers.

The business warned that further challenges are ahead, with inflation putting pressure on consumer spending and supply chain issues pushing up commodity prices.

The restaurant group could suffer significantly reduced sales and diminished margins, similar to the 20% drop in sales seen over the Omicron period between November and February, according to its worst-case scenario.

But it could cut costs in order to avoid big losses, the group added.

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant empire grew in 2021 with the opening of Street Pizza and Street Burger restaurants in London locations including Battersea, Islington and Covent Garden.

Mr Ramsay now owns or has a stake in 35 businesses in the UK and has new restaurants opening internationally including in Saudi Arabia, Doha and Kuala Lumpur.

Despite heavy losses, the company’s best-paid director was given a total pay package of £327,000 for the year.

It was a big cut from the £493,000 handed out a year earlier.

