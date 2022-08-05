Advertising demand drives up sales for WPP but shares slide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Advertising demand drives up sales for WPP but shares slide

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:03 am
Global advertising giant WPP has said growth in advertising spending over the first half of the year has driven up its revenue, but shares in the group dropped (PA)

Global advertising giant WPP has said growth in advertising spending over the first half of the year has driven up its revenue, but shares in the group dropped.

The company – whose clients include Coca-Cola, Fortnite owner Epic Games and Adidas – made £6.8 billion in half-year sales and reported a 10.2% increase from the previous year.

Client demand for advertising campaigns and growth in the technology and healthcare sectors pushed up sales, WPP said.

The firm won 3.4 billion dollars (£2.8 billion) in new business alone this year, with Audi, Mars and Nationwide all adding to its extensive client list.

It also started working with the parent company of video game Fortnite, Epic Games, to develop digital experiences in the metaverse.

Last year, WPP won the majority of Coca-Cola’s four billion dollar (£3.3 billion) account in the biggest marketing deal in the beverage brand’s history.

The communications giant raised its full-year profit outlook after reporting a strong first-half performance.

It now expects its like-for-like net sales to grow 6-7% for the full year, up from its previous guidance of 5.5-6.5%, while it expects profits to be 0.5% higher.

But inflationary cost pressures, the impact of Chinese lockdowns and greater investment in its technology arms will narrow margins, WPP warned.

Shares in the London-listed company dropped by more than 7% on Friday as investors failed to revel in the minor lift in profit guidance.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the latest figures could be considered “a slight disappointment” despite the upgrade as sentiment had been buoyant following strong performances by sector rivals.

Mark Read, WPP’s chief executive, said: “We have enjoyed a strong first half, with broad-based growth across our creative, media and public relations businesses.

“As major advertisers increasingly look to integrate their marketing investments, we are well positioned to serve the world’s largest companies, demonstrated by our success with Coca-Cola, which we are now onboarding at pace.

“The second quarter saw significant assignment wins from Audi, Audible, Danone and Nationwide.

“The actions we have taken over the last four years leave WPP much better positioned with a more uncertain economic environment ahead.”

