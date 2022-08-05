Pendragon £400m offer collapses after firm ‘unable to engage’ with shareholder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lifestyle Motors

Pendragon £400m offer collapses after firm ‘unable to engage’ with shareholder

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 12:55 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 2:31 pm
Pendragon was reportedly the subject of a different bid earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pendragon was reportedly the subject of a different bid earlier this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One of the UK’s biggest car dealerships has been forced to walk away from a bid greater than £400 million from an international suitor, despite the board showing interest.

Pendragon said that it had been forced to reject the bid after being unable to get hold of one its biggest shareholders.

The offer from an unnamed company was conditional on all five of Pendragon’s biggest shareholders backing the takeover.

Pendragon said it had managed to get the support of four of the five. But it could not get through to the fifth.

“The proposal was contingent on receipt of irrevocable commitments from all of Pendragon’s major shareholders,” a spokesman said.

He added: “The board of Pendragon concluded that the proposal merited engagement with its five largest shareholders and received strong support for the proposal from four of these shareholders who were willing to sign irrevocable commitments.

“However, Pendragon was unable to engage with one of these shareholders and, therefore, given this lack of certainty, the bidder has withdrawn its non-binding offer and both parties have terminated discussions.”

The bidder had said it would pay 29p per share in Pendragon. It would value the company at about £403 million.

In March, Sweden’s Hedin Group was linked to a potential takeover of the UK car dealership.

The group, and its owner Anders Hedin, already own 53% of Pendragon between them.

In March, Sky News reported that the shareholder had approached the board over a potential deal to buy the shares it does not own. But the board rejected this.

On Friday, Pendragon merely named the suitor as a “large international corporate”.

But the bidder is thought not to be Hedin.

Pendragon said that it expects to deliver underlying pre-tax profit of £33 million in the first half of the financial year.

“The robust performance was underpinned by continued delivery of the company’s strategy to unlock value in the franchised UK motor division, grow and diversify Pinewood and disrupt standalone used car retail,” the company said.

