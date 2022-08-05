Betting giants Entain and Flutter to reveal impact of cost crunch on customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Betting giants Entain and Flutter to reveal impact of cost crunch on customers

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 3:43 pm
A Ladbrokes betting shop (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Ladbrokes betting shop (Liam McBurney/PA)

Two of the UK’s biggest gambling firms are set to disclose the impact of more cautious UK punters, as household spending comes under pressure from turmoil in the economy.

Investors of Ladbrokes owner Entain and Paddy Power’s parent firm Flutter will be hoping that profits have been protected despite worries over consumer sentiment, when they deliver half-year updates next week.

Shareholders will also be looking for signs of robustness as the wait continues for the Government to unveil its latest gambling white paper which could impose new restrictions on the sector in the UK.

Both firms have however shielded themselves somewhat from the shaky UK market with strong growth in the US, where they have benefited from loosening betting laws in many states.

Entain, which also owns Coral, said last month that online gaming revenues dipped over the first half of 2022.

Charlie Williams, equity research assistant at Hargreaves Lansdown, said focus will therefore turn to how profits for the period have fared when it updates the market on Thursday August 11.

He said: “The impact on profit should come to light next week, and attention will be focused on whether management believe the previous spending habits will remain intact.

“If not, online revenue could continue to decline into the future.”

Concerns over lower demand from punters therefore means that shares are about 30% lower over the past three months, despite a rebound in retail revenues following the reopening of shops after coronavirus curbs were lifted.

Investors will also be hopeful that a bumper sporting calendar for the rest of the year, including the winter World Cup in Qatar, could provide a much-needed boost to sports betting.

Its BetMGM business in the US will also provide solace, with growth predicted at more than 50% for the year.

Flutter will also find reason for optimism stateside, through its FanDuel sportsbook business.

On August 12 the gambling firm is expected to announce continued strong growth in the division, which recorded 45% growth in the first quarter.

It has continued heavy investment internationally, with about one billion dollars (£830,000) pumped into promotions, sales and marketing across the US business last year.

On Friday, Flutter also said it has secured regulatory approval for its 1.9 billion euro (£1.6 billion) takeover of Italian group Sisal.

The Italian business saw 58% sales growth and 51% earnings growth over the first half of the year, in a reassuring sign of activity on the continent.

