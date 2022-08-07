One in five ‘have authorised payments flagged by their bank as suspect’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in five ‘have authorised payments flagged by their bank as suspect’

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:03 am
More than one in five people say they have authorised payments even though their bank or building society has flagged them as suspect, according to Nationwide Building Society (Tim Goode/PA)
More than one in five (21%) people say they have authorised payments even though their bank or building society has flagged them as suspect.

Men are more likely to have done this (29%) than women (14%), according to a survey carried out for Nationwide Building Society.

More than a third (36%) of 16 to 24-year-olds and 37% of 25 to 34-year-olds have authorised a payment that has been flagged as suspicious, compared with 9% of over-55s.

But authorising such payments has left more than a third (34%) out of pocket.

A name-checking service called confirmation of payee is used by banks and building societies to help reduce fraud and misdirected payments.

It helps to tackle bank transfer scams where fraudsters will try to persuade people that they are paying a legitimate organisation.

Nationwide also launched a scam checker service in September last year.

The service enables the Society’s members to check an electronic payment they are worried about either in a branch or by calling a freephone number.

If the payment goes ahead and the member is subsequently scammed, unless Nationwide told the member not to proceed, they will be fully reimbursed.

The survey of more than 3,000 people across the UK in May also looked at issues with rogue traders.

It found that more than two-fifths (44%) of people have or know someone who has had work done on their property to such a poor standard that it required fixing or redoing. While nearly a third (32%) of those got someone else to remedy the work, 12% did it themselves.

Despite poor quality work, more than a third (37%) said the money paid was not returned.

Nationwide also warned about email hack scams when making payments, after finding more than a third (35%) of people said they were not previously aware that criminals can intercept genuine email and text exchanges.

Ed Fisher, head of fraud policy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “When it comes to paying for the work it’s always important to make sure that any emails you receive are genuine.

“Email scams can happen at any time, whether the work has been done properly or not.

“It’s important to be careful when receiving requests for payment over text or email as fraudsters have the capability to intercept these and make subtle changes to account details which will divert the payment to them.

“Ring the tradesperson on a number you know is theirs and double check the account details. If anything in the email header looks odd, don’t send the money.”

