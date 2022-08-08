Joules confirms talks to sell stake to Next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joules confirms talks to sell stake to Next

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 7:53 am
The fashion retailer has confirmed it is in talks to sell a stake to high street giant Next in a move that could raise around £15 million (PA)
Struggling fashion brand Joules has confirmed it is in talks to sell a stake to high street giant Next in a move that could raise around £15 million.

Joules said it was also in discussions over joining Next’s burgeoning online platform to support its “long-term growth plans”.

It follows reports at the weekend that Joules was looking to sell a 25% stake to Next.

Joules did not confirm the size of the stake up for sale, except to say it would see Next become a “strategic minority shareholder”.

But it stressed the talks may not lead to agreement, with a further announcement to be made “if and when appropriate”.

Joules – famous for its posh wellies – has had a torrid 2022 so far, with a series of profit warnings leaving its shares slumping by nearly 90% since the start of the year.

It said last month it had called in KPMG advisers to look at bolstering its finances as soaring costs and waning consumer confidence hit the group’s bottom line, with speculation it was considering a capital raise.

The group has since agreed an extension to its banking facilities with main lender Barclays, though this restricts its ability to pay shareholder dividend payouts.

The chain, which has around 130 stores and over 1,000 staff, also announced in May that its boss, Nick Jones, would step down in the first half of its next financial year.

For Next, the stake acquisition would become the latest in a long line of deals to expand beyond its core chain, following tie-ups with Reiss and Victoria’s Secret, while it has also recently teamed up with hedge fund Davidson Kempner to buy JoJo Maman Bebe.

Joules was founded in 1989 when Tom Joule started selling clothing on a stand at a country show in Leicestershire.

