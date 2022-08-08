The Works slashes outlook over cost-of-living fears this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

The Works slashes outlook over cost-of-living fears this Christmas

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 8:07 am
Sales in the company’s shops grew last quarter (TheWorks.co.uk/PA)
Bosses at hobby retailer The Works are already worried about the impact that the runaway cost of living will have on customers this Christmas, it announced as it slashed the outlook for this year.

The company said it cannot be certain how customers will behave, with inflation expected to peak in the months leading up to the holidays.

Since the start of this year, the outlook for the market has deteriorated, bosses said on Monday.

They pointed to low consumer confidence and rising inflation.

“It is not clear how long these market conditions will persist, which creates a heightened degree of uncertainty about how consumers will behave, particularly in the forthcoming Christmas shopping season, The Works’ most important trading period,” the business said.

Sales will still grow this year, but the problems mean that growth might be more meagre than first thought, it said.

Added to that, high freight costs “are showing little sign of abating in the short term”, the business said.

Its costs are also rising due to hikes in the national living wage.

“In light of this uncertainty, and reflecting its desire to maintain a more cautious approach in these market conditions, the board has materially lowered its expectations in relation to the (2023 financial year) result,” The Works said.

In the most recent quarter like-for-like sales in The Works shops rose 1.4%.

This came as the company was facing a big drop in sales from its website.

Online like-for-like sales dropped nearly 29% in the first quarter of the financial year.

However they are still 40% above pre-Covid levels.

Total sales in the first quarter were 1.3% lower than a year ago.

“Whilst store performance was resilient, online was impacted by trends affecting the industry, including channel shifting (as post-Covid shopping trends normalise) and the challenging consumer environment, which appears to be affecting online sales more than physical stores,” the company said.

