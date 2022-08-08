Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Recruiter Page sees boost as wages grow

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:17 am
Wages have increased as workers demand help with the cost of living crisis. (Philip Toscano/PA)
Recruiter Page Group said on Monday that it has benefited from the higher wages paid to those that it hires for other companies.

The business said that it made around £82,800 in gross profit for every “fee earner” it has on the books in the first half of 2022. This is a 9.2% rise compared to the same period a year ago.

The business also reported that it had increased its headcount by more than 10% to 8,668 by the end of June.

Wages have been growing in recent months to at least take some of the edge off the cost of living, as inflation soars.

“This performance was achieved despite the backdrop of macro-economic and geo-political uncertainty as well as continued Covid-19 restrictions in certain markets,” said chief executive Steve Ingham.

“We believe that our strategy of maintaining and investing in our platform throughout the pandemic by investing in experienced hires and focusing on technology and innovation, has been key to us achieving these outstanding results.”

The business reported an 80% rise in pre-tax profits, which reached £114.5 million over the period.

Revenue rose by a little under 28% to £977.3 million, the company said.

Mr Ingham added: “Gross profit per fee earner, our measure of productivity, reached a new record level, up 9% on (the first half of) 2021.

“The group continued to benefit from favourable trading conditions, including wage inflation and increased fee rates resulting from the high demand and short supply of candidates, in addition to a shorter time to hire facilitated by video interviewing and investments in new systems.”

It said it would pay out another dividend, meaning that shareholders have pocketed £133.2 million so far this year.

The business said it invested to increase its headcount in Germany, the US and India – countries where it thinks it has the highest potential for growth.

“Looking forward, we recognise the heightened degree of global macro-economic and geo-political uncertainty, particularly with regards to increasing inflation around the world. In July, we noted a slight slowing in time to hire in some of our markets,” Mr Ingham said.

But the company is still on track to meet the market’s profit expectations, he added.

[[title]]

[[text]]

