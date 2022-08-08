Chairman ousted from investment fund linked to Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chairman ousted from investment fund linked to Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 1:07 pm
Brooklyn Beckham (left) married Nelson Peltz’s daughter Nicola earlier this year. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Shareholders in an investment fund founded by Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law have ousted its chairman in a disagreement over the company’s future.

At a meeting on Friday, a small majority of investors voted for a motion to remove Chris Sherwell from his position on the Trian Investors 1 board.

“At the requisitioned EGM (extraordinary general meeting) of the company held on 5 August 2022, the resolution to remove Chris Sherwell as a director was passed,” the investment fund said.

“The company thanks Mr Sherwell for his contributions and wishes him well for the future.”

Investors with a large portion of the shares had already said they disagreed with parts of the company’s future planning.

In a letter to investors last month, the rebels accused the board of not being fit for purpose.

They called for the removal of Mr Sherwell and two other directors.

Their wish came true when a little over 50.7% of votes were cast against the chairman continuing in his role.

However, the other directors – Anita Rival and Simon Holden – narrowly escaped being ousted with 49.6% of shareholders voting for their removal, slightly shy of the 50% needed.

After the vote, the company said: “We note that Simon Holden, Mark Thompson and Anita Rival will continue to serve as directors of the company and that Robert Legget joins the board.

“We also thank our outgoing chairman Chris Sherwell for his leadership and many contributions to the company since the IPO (initial public offering) and wish him well for the future.

“The board expects to provide shareholders with an update no later than at the time of the interim results due to be announced in September.”

Trian Investors 1 was co-founded by Nelson Peltz, an activist investor whose daughter Nicola is married to David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son.

Mr Peltz recently joined the board of food and consumer goods giant Unilever. Analysts speculated at the time that the appointment of the activist could bring a shake-up to the company.

He was previously credited with helping to turn around the fortunes of Procter & Gamble.

