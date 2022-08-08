Nurses to start voting next month on whether to strike over pay By Press Association August 9, 2022, 12:04 am FWGDMG Morning in Accident and Emergency Department in UK hospital, with blur of nursing staff as they go about their daily tasks Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Nurses to start voting next month on whether to strike over pay Scottish police officers not escalating action despite pay row deadline passing Port of Felixstowe workers to strike for eight days over pay dispute NHS staffing concerns grow amid increase in share of recruits from abroad