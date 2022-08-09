‘Great resignation’ among over-50s is driving up inflation, says John Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

‘Great resignation’ among over-50s is driving up inflation, says John Lewis

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:54 pm
(Jonathan Brady/ PA)
(Jonathan Brady/ PA)

Over-50s leading a “great resignation” have shrunk the UK labour market and driven up inflation, the boss of John Lewis has said.

An exodus of around a million people from the workforce since the pandemic has led to an increase in inflation and wage growth, chairwoman Dame Sharon White told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Fewer employees in work means businesses are facing pressure to raise salaries which in turn is pushing up prices.

It is also having major long-term implications for businesses struggling to fill jobs, Dame Sharon added.

Despite inflation and wages going up, the John Lewis Partnership revealed it has no plans to raise employee wages in line with current rates.

The business announced in April that it would give its employees, known as “partners” within the group, a 2% pay rise and a 3% bonus, as well as committing to the voluntary real living wage set at £9.90 an hour outside London and £11.05 an hour in the capital.

It will also double its support fund for employees from £400,000 to £800,000 with a combination of grants and some loans for staff in financial difficulty.

The targeted support measures include plans to offer all employees a free meal between October and January, in line with an expected winter surge in energy costs.

But pushing up wages to match inflation could damage the business and the economy, Dame Sharon said.

Sharon White
Dame Sharon White (Ofcom/PA)

“As a company we are trying to balance how our partners cope with the cost of living with affordability considerations,” she said.

“But we have to be mindful of ensuring jobs and the sustainability of the business, as well as the potential wage-inflation spiral and the impact that would have on businesses and the wider economy.”

Dame Sharon, who previously headed broadcasting regulator Ofcom, added that businesses and the Government need to work together to encourage over-50s to go back to work.

Flexible retirement options or retraining over-50s for a different occupation could be solutions, she said.

A wave of staff leaving their jobs to seek better pay and job satisfaction, or to retire altogether, sparked the “great resignation” after national lockdowns.

Almost a fifth of UK workers said they expect to leave their job for a new employer in the next 12 months, PwC found in May.

But Bank of England boss Andrew Bailey said this month that workers should refrain from asking their employer for inflation-matching pay rises to prevent inflation becoming “embedded”.

