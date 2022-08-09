Ad for Father’s Day promotion featuring picture of Fred West banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ad for Father’s Day promotion featuring picture of Fred West banned

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 12:04 am
The ITAE ad was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)
The ITAE ad was banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)

An advert for a Father’s Day promotion that featured a picture of serial killer Fred West has been banned for being likely to cause serious or widespread offence and distress.

The June email for a live dissection event called The Vivit Experience, held by ITAE Productions, was titled She’s Under The Patio and included a picture of West.

Text stated: “This week we take a look at the Father’s (sic) famous for all the wrong reasons… Fred West became known in the 1990s when it was revealed him and his wife, Rosemary, were involved in 12 murders of young women in Gloucester.”

It went on: “One of their victims was their own daughter… of which (sic) when she was missing they would often joke of her being ‘buried under the patio’. Take 10% off this Fathers Day.”

Under this, a button stated: “Read the Fred West blog here.” The ad also featured an image of a body cut open through the stomach with its organs visible.

Three readers complained that the ad was likely to cause serious or widespread offence.

ITAE Productions said they did not believe the ad was offensive, adding that West was “notorious for murder, but that he was also a father, and that this was relevant to his crimes”.

They said they considered it to be socially acceptable to share history that was relevant to occasions when there was a factual or direct link between the two, which in this case they believed to be Fred West’s crimes and Father’s Day.

ITAE also said “she’s under the patio” was a quote by West as a “family joke” and that consumers would be familiar with this.

Upholding the complaints, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) noted that advertisers “must not use a shocking claim or image merely to attract attention”.

The ASA said: “We considered that conflating Fred West with the celebration of Father’s Day was intended to create shock value and contributed to the ad’s offensive nature.

“We understood that the subject line of the ad, ‘she’s under the patio,’ referred to the murder of Heather West and the subsequent concealment of her body.

“We considered that using the murder of a young woman, in order to shock readers into clicking on the ad, was gratuitous and likely to cause serious offence.”

The ASA ruled: “We considered that the treatment of Ms West in the ad was dehumanising, especially within the context of an ad which used her murder as a tool to promote a discount code.

“Furthermore, we considered the tone of the ad was flippant, and that this approach trivialised the circumstances surrounding the murder of the victims, as well as making light of distressing and serious crimes. Consequently, we considered that the ad did not treat Fred West’s victims with respect or sensitivity.

“For those reasons, we concluded the ad was likely to cause unjustified distress and serious and widespread offence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal