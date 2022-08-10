Royal Mail warns of ‘negative commercial impact’ of postal worker strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail warns of ‘negative commercial impact’ of postal worker strikes

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 7:39 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 10:07 am
Royal Mail has warned that planned strikes by more than 100,000 workers will make the company ‘materially loss-making’ in the current financial year (Rui Vieira/PA)
Royal Mail has warned that planned strikes by more than 100,000 workers will make the company “materially loss-making” in the current financial year.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are set to walk out on August 26 and 31 and on September 8 and 9 in a dispute over pay.

In a statement to the stock market on Wednesday, Royal Mail said the decision to strike is an “abdication of responsibility” for the long-term job security of CWU members.

“In more than three months of talks, CWU has failed to engage meaningfully on the business changes required,” it said.

“The negative commercial impact of any strike action will only make pay rises less affordable and could put jobs at risk.

“The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business, and to engage urgently on the changes required.

“Royal Mail remains ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent significant inconvenience for customers. But any talks must be about both change and pay.

“Royal Mail has contingency plans in place and will be working hard to minimise disruption and restore normal service as soon as possible.”

Royal Mail said that, following the conclusion of negotiations with the CWU, it has given an unconditional 2% pay increase, backdated to April 1 2022.

A further 3.5% increase is available, subject to agreeing on a series of changes, the company said.

“The CWU rejected this offer, worth up to 5.5%, which would add around £230 million to Royal Mail annual people costs at a time when the business is already loss-making.

“In the Q1 trading update published on 20 July, Royal Mail announced it was losing £1 million a day and the proposed pay deal adds more than £0.5 million a day to that figure. This can only be paid for with meaningful business change.”

The statement added: “If the announced strike action takes place, it is expected that Royal Mail in the UK would be materially loss-making in FY2022-23.”

The CWU said the 2% rise had been imposed without agreement and the extra money on offer is based on changes to terms and conditions or meeting targets.

The union added that the pay increase was well below the soaring rate of inflation.

