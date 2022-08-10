Tui reveals £63m hit from airport travel chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Tui reveals £63m hit from airport travel chaos

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 7:58 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 10:48 am
Holiday group Tui has revealed a 75 million euro (£63 million) hit from the recent travel chaos that crippled airports and led to flight cancellations and lengthy delays (Peter Byrne/PA)
Holiday group Tui has revealed a 75 million euro (£63 million) hit from the recent travel chaos that crippled airports and led to flight cancellations and lengthy delays.

The firm said its customers were affected by about 200 cancelled flights in May and June, in particular due to woes at Manchester Airport amid staff shortages.

Tui remained loss-making in the three months to the end of June due to the costs of the airport disruption, reporting underlying pre-tax losses of 27 million euros (£23 million) in its third quarter.

It comes after airports such as Heathrow and Gatwick told airlines to cut their flight schedules following scenes of chaos as staff shortages left them struggling to cope with the sudden ramping up of demand for overseas holidays.

Holidaymakers have suffered flight delays and cancellations along with lengthy queues as airports have struggled with baggage handling, air traffic control and security.

Tui’s chief financial officer and incoming boss, Sebastian Ebel, said he will hold “intensive” talks with airports and airlines, as well as resorts, as he looks to improve the customer experience.

The group confirmed it will be seeking compensation from airports for the disruption and cost hit.

It declined to say how much it will be looking to recoup, except to say it will be “significant”.

Alongside the cost impact, Tui revealed that bookings dropped at the height of the airport disruption, falling from 125% of levels seen before the pandemic in 2019 to around 85% at one stage.

Bookings have since bounced back to around 100% of 2019 levels.

But the group said it is expecting a further cost hit in the current quarter to the end of September, with July having also been affected by disruption, though operations have “normalised” in recent days.

Mr Ebel, who takes over as chief executive at the end of next month when Fritz Joussen steps down, said the “entire European airline sector continues to face challenges”.

He said ensuring high standards of quality and customer experience were “at the top of my agenda”.

“To this end, I will engage in intensive dialogues with the destinations, retail, but also with system partners such as airports and airlines,” he added.

While costs of the airport troubles kept the group in the red over its third quarter, the result still marked a big improvement on the 669.8 million euro (£566 million) underlying loss suffered a year earlier thanks to the recent rebound in travel demand.

Tui said that, with the airport disruption impact stripped out, it would have reported underlying earnings of 48 million euros (£41 million) in the three months to June 30 – its first quarterly profit since the pandemic struck.

It expects to bounce back close to pre-pandemic levels of demand overall this summer, operating 82% of its holiday programme in its third quarter, with customers at 84% of 2019 levels.

The group also expects to see significant underlying earnings for the full year.

But it warned that surging inflation due to the Ukraine war is affecting its costs due to rising fuel prices, while it said soaring energy bills could knock demand for holidays as consumers cut back.

It said that, for now, “it is still the priority for the consumer to go on vacation”.

