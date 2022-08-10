Insurer Admiral hurt by rising claims costs as profits halve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Insurer Admiral hurt by rising claims costs as profits halve

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 1:47 pm
Insurance company Admiral has said its half-year profits halved amid soaring claims costs, but shares lifted as the business exceeded pre-Covid earnings (Andrew Matthews/ PA)

Insurance company Admiral has said its half-year profits halved amid soaring claims costs, but shares lifted as the business exceeded pre-Covid earnings.

The London-listed firm, which provides home, car, pet and travel insurance, saw its pre-tax profits plunge by 48% to £251.3 million in the first half of the year, down from £482.2 million a year earlier.

The insurer retained more cash in 2021 as the national lockdown forced people to stay in their homes, causing a sharp decline in car accidents and claims.

But claims costs have risen this year due to restrictions lifting, higher used car prices, steeper repair costs and slower repairs, and wage growth impacting the expected costs of injury claims, Admiral said.

The company said it increased its new business and renewal prices significantly and more than the market average, up by around 16% from March to the end of July, to keep up with the increased cost of claims.

But claims inflation grew at a lower rate of about 11% compared to 2021, it reported.

It comes as rival insurer Direct Line warned this month that insurance premiums would be pushed up to match the rising cost of claims, as it also reported half-year profits halving.

However, Admiral’s pre-tax profits exceeded pre-Covid levels, increasing by 19% compared to the first half of 2019, and customer numbers rising by 35%.

The unusual conditions of the pandemic years make 2019 a better comparison, bosses said.

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, Admiral’s group chief executive, said: “Admiral has delivered a solid set of results and good customer growth in the first half of the year.

“We are happy with this progress against the backdrop of a more turbulent cycle than usual, and high levels of inflation.”

The group announced an interim dividend of 60p per share and a special dividend of 45p per share in its half-year results on Wednesday.

Shares in the company rose more than 6.6% following the trading update.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor, said: “When measured versus pre-pandemic 2019 earnings, Admiral reported robust profit and customer growth figures, despite the headwinds from inflation.

“Admiral is far from sheltered from the macro backdrop with inflation, labour shortages and supply chain issues set to continue to be key challenges in the second half of the year.”

