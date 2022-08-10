US inflation relief prompts cautious optimism in European markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US inflation relief prompts cautious optimism in European markets

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:57 pm
The FTSE 100 finished another day in the green as lower-than-expected US inflation figures signalled relief for Americans and promised less pressure on wallets.

US core inflation rose 5.9% in July, behind forecasts and following a reported decline in energy and fuel prices.

In the City, shares in insurers Aviva and Admiral both lurched forward with Aviva planning to return more money to shareholders and Admiral announcing a special dividend payment in its half-year results.

The FTSE 100 finished on Wednesday 18.96 points higher, or 0.25%, at 7,505.11.

“US markets have basked in the glow of a welcome decline in headline inflation, with optimists hoping that this could mark the beginning of a downward journey for prices”, Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said.

“While we have seen upside across European indices, the FTSE 100 has lagged thanks to a reversal for (the pound against the dollar) that serves to hold back an index which has around two-thirds of its revenues earned in foreign currencies.”

The S&P 500 index was up by 1.96% and Dow Jones rose 1.56% when European markets closed, as American traders cashed in on the improved economic mood.

European markets also edged higher despite pressing concerns over energy supplies, following reports on Tuesday that Russian oil flows to parts of Central Europe would be cut off.

The Cac 40 lifted by 0.71% and the Dax was up by 1.31% at close.

In company news, shares in holiday group Tui lifted despite travel disruption leading to a £63 million hit to its profits in the third quarter.

Although a rebound in travel demand meant losses narrowed significantly from the £566 million underlying loss suffered a year earlier.

Shares in Tui were 1.95p higher at 145.35p at market close.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped consumers cutting back on takeaway orders widened pre-tax losses for food delivery giant Deliveroo, as it revealed Next boss Lord Simon Wolfson had quit its board.

The group posted a pre-tax loss of £147.3 million for the first half of 2022, against losses of £95.4 million a year earlier, after sales growth declined.

Nevertheless, traders remained optimistic about the outlook of Deliveroo and shares jumped 6.76p to 98p on the London Stock Exchange at closing.

Meanwhile, insurer Prudential reported an 8% rise in its half-year adjusted operating profits but warned that ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have dampened sales in Hong Kong and will pose challenges during the rest of the year.

Shares in the insurance giant edged up slightly, up 5p to 994.2p at the end of the day.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, up 248.5p to 2,216p, Aviva, up 50.6p to 464.9p, Ocado, up 57.6p to 925p, Abrdn, up 10.2p to 171.35p, and Flutter, up 542p to 9,156p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Haleon, down 24.5p to 279.5p, GSK, down 90.2p to 1,556.6p, Centrica, down 4.6p to 79.52p, SSE, down 43p to 1,767p, and HSBC, down 8.5p to 545p.

