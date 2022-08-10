Security workers at airport to go on strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Security workers at airport to go on strike over pay

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 7:04 pm
Two passengers arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Two passengers arrive at Leeds Bradford Airport (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Security workers at Leeds Bradford airport have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

The GMB said managers at the airport have implemented discretionary and performance related bonuses which are inaccessible to many security staff.

The union is calling for an immediate substantial increase in the hourly rate of pay for security staff.

GMB members will walk out at the end of August if a “meaningful offer” to increase their pay is not forthcoming, said the union.

The vote was over nine to one in favour of strikes.

Stock – Leeds Bradford International Airport
A general view showing road signs at Leeds Bradford International Airport (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

GMB official Rachel Dix said: “This is a powerful result, with a very high response rate, most of the votes were cast over the first two days of the ballot such was the strength of feeling and motivation of our members to ensure that they are finally heard.

“All they are asking for is a wage which will afford them a decent standard of living.

“Our members have been incredibly patient but the discretionary performance related bonuses that have been offered are not trusted, too late in the day and are no substitute for an hourly pay increase.

“They are not prepared to wait any longer for the respect and renumeration they deserve from their employer, but they are genuinely open to constructive negotiation that will pave the way to a satisfactory resolution.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal