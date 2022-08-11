Savills makes £1bn in revenue but housing sales dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Savills makes £1bn in revenue but housing sales dip

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 12:13 pm
Estate agent group Savills has raked in more than £1 billion in revenue this year despite reduced housing stock and rising interest rates dragging down residential sales (Mike Egerton/ PA)
Estate agent group Savills has raked in more than £1 billion in revenue this year despite residential sales being dragged down by rising interest rates and fewer houses coming onto the market.

The company – which has offices in more than 70 countries – reported an 11% increase in its group revenue in the first half of the year, bringing in £1.03 billion against £932.6 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from UK residential sales dipped by 8% to £95.8 million as demand for new homes far outpaced supply and higher interest rates pushed up the cost of mortgages for house buyers.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates to 1.75% in August from 1.25%, the highest single rate rise since 1995, making it more expensive to borrow and lifting mortgage repayments for homeowners who are not tied to fixed-rate deals.

The rising cost of debt has begun to drag down house price growth after asking prices soared following the pandemic, Savills said.

Savills saw its pre-tax underlying profits fall by 10% year-on-year, at £59.2 million compared to £66.1 million.

Rising staff costs and the return to higher spending on marketing, travel and events after abnormally low levels in 2021 explain the group’s margins narrowing this year, it said.

Chief executive Mark Ridley said: “With inflation driving interest rates up globally, a new experience for many market participants, real estate markets began to adjust in the second quarter.

“We expect that process to continue through the second half of the year.”

Mr Ridley warned that rising interest rates will risk a short-term reduction in real estate activity as investors are deterred by higher debt costs.

But the group said its financial outlook for the rest of the year remains the same, despite the tough political and economic environment.

Shares in Savills slid by more than 7% on Thursday as investors reacted to the half-year results.

